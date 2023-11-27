Smog: Educational institutions reopen after three-day smart lockdown

Though all curbs have gone, but the condition of wearing of masks is still continuing

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After three-day closure to curb smog in 10 districts of Punjab, educational institutions reopened on Monday, bringing back the hustle and bustle of life. Moreover, business activities also came back to the pre-lockdown routine.

Roadside eateries were seen in the morning pack to their capacities and public transport packed.

The caretaker Punjab government had taken a bold decision to opt for a smart lockdown as the menace of smog persisted causing respiratory ailments to the dwellers of cities.

The step brought some relief but the air pollution seemed persisting as Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) put it at the top of the list of the most polluted cities of the world. India’s capital New Delhi is the second most polluted city and Karachi is at the fourth spot.

According to health officials, more than 7,000 people were brought to five big hospitals of Lahore with breathing problems.

It may be recalled that last week the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to keep all educational institutions closed on Saturdays until the end of January to curb smog.

The court directed the deputy commissioner and other government institutions to issue notifications to shut down schools, colleges, and universities to implement the decision in consultation with authorities concerned.

