MQM-P promises to remove the rulers if changes aren't made in constitution

Party leaders say they will hold feudal accountable, demand effective local govt system

Mon, 27 Nov 2023 10:33:04 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk/Dunya News) – The MQM-P leaders on Sunday vowed that they would see how the PPP was going to form the next government in Sindh, promising to deliver a blow to the party in the February 8 elections.

Addressing a rally in Korangi, MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said they would hold the feudal class accountable and proclaimed that Karachi was to determine who would and how rule Pakistan.

He also warned that they would remove the rulers from power if necessary amendments were not introduced in the constitution – a demand regarding constitutional protection to an effective local government system and unhindered flow of funds to these institutions.

Similarly, Mustafa Kamal said those ruling the province for 15 years should give them a five-year term, as he blasted the PPP over his performance during years-long rule in Sindh.

The statements come as the province is set to witness a close electoral alliance [seat adjustment] among various parties with the MQM-P eyeing to make the lost ground in Karachi and the PML-N trying to get a foothold not only in the port city but also Sindh in collaboration with parties like JUI-F and PML-F.

In his speech, Dr Farooq Sattar – who is the deputy convenor of MQM-P – said double standards had no room in future and they wanted their rights and local autonomy – a clear reference to the PPP rule in Sindh which has further fuelled sense of deprivation in the urban centres.

They [the PPP] were acting as if they had conquered something after begging just 5 per cent votes, he said. “Their show would also come to an end on Feb 8,” he promised and claimed that the local government elections too were also to be held again.

With the MQM-P being a champion of the empowered local governments, Sattar said the provinces had even usurped even those powers which were reserved for cities and local governments, adding that Karachi had been destroyed during the past 15 years – the period starting from 2008 when the PPP came into power in Sindh.

The seasoned Karachi-based politician remarked that the prevailing “law” [the related legislation and the state of affairs concerning local governments] was worse than in a jungle as even a jungle had a law.

A strong Karachi was a guarantee to a strong Pakistan, Sattar said, while describing “Empower the Local Governments” as his party’s [election] slogan.

He stressed the need for an effective local government system and noted that they would not comprise on their demands, adding that they would provide an opportunity to the youth to progress.



