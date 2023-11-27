Two killed in car, trailer collision in Khanpur

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in car, trailer collision in Khanpur

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 05:04:03 PKT

KHANPUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and two children were critically wounded in collision between a car and trailer in Khanpur on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Zahir Pir Interchange where a rashly-driven trailer his a car, killing a man and a woman on the spot and injuring two children.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

