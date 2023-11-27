Two killed in car, trailer collision in Khanpur
Pakistan
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
KHANPUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and two children were critically wounded in collision between a car and trailer in Khanpur on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Zahir Pir Interchange where a rashly-driven trailer his a car, killing a man and a woman on the spot and injuring two children.
