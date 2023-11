Senate session to be held today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The Senate session (upper house of the Parliament) will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Monday) at 3:00 pm, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the House will transact private members’ business in which several bills will be introduced.

Besides, the House will also discuss matters of national and international importance.