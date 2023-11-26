Tareen outlines IPP's pro-poor agenda, commitment to fixing Pakistan

Sun, 26 Nov 2023 21:12:45 PKT

KAMOKE (Dunya News) – The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced on Sunday that upon winning the next general elections, it will increase the minimum wage to Rs50,000 for labourers and provide free electricity to the poor.

Addressing a workers' convention, IPP chief Jahangir Tareen stressed that the people of Pakistan were their top priority.

Tareen outlined the IPP's vision, stating that they aimed to establish schools similar to English schools and hospitals that would attract people from outside the country.

He underscored the importance of the economy, describing it as the lifeline of the nation.

Tareen emphasised the need to establish industries for economic prosperity, and observed that providing employment was crucial to eradicate poverty.

Highlighting Pakistan's agricultural identity, Tareen pledged to transform the country into a landowner's nation and attract investment to the industrial sector.

He promised standardised education in every household, stating that the IPP was committed to constructing a new and improved Pakistan.

Tareen acknowledged the tendency of political parties to fall short on promises, but assured that the IPP would not make blind commitments. He affirmed that every promise made by the party would be fulfilled.

Echoing similar sentiments, IPP leader Abdul Aleem Khan added that the party planned to provide interest-free loans to the youth and generate employment through industrial development.

Khan pledged to establish new industries in Pakistan to create job opportunities. He also promised to build a dispensary in every union council, offering free medical treatment.