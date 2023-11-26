PM Kakar off to UAE to advance bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has left on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During his visit, PM Kakar will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prime minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to advance the bilateral ties in all spheres, including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to-people relations.

Kakar’s visit will include the signing of agreements between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas, including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, as well as banking and financial services.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and longstanding fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.