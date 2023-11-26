Nawaz Sharif planning brief stay in Murree: PML-N sources

Updated On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 17:08:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif has once again planned a brief stay in Murree, according to party sources.

They say that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for Murree on Monday, where he intends to stay for three to four days, accompanied by Maryam Nawaz.

Sources indicate that important meetings are anticipated during Nawaz Sharif’s stay in Murree. These include meetings with political leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and allies of the PML-N.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to join Nawaz Sharif for these meetings.

Sources reveal that Nawaz Sharif will also hold a meeting with the PML-N legal team in Murree.