All religions and faiths enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan: Aneeq Ahmad

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said that all religions and faiths enjoy complete freedom in Pakistan.

Addressing the National Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Conference in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the document of Paigham-e-Pakistan has the support of thousands of religious scholars.

The implementation of Paigham-e-Pakistan document will help promote peace and harmony in the society, he added.

He said that submission to Allah Almighty and His Prophet (PBUH) is the real success in this world and thereafter.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George emphasised on promoting love, tolerance and harmony for durable peace and to defeat the hatred. He said love always nurtures a positive society.

Highlighting the religious diversity and harmony in Pakistan, Khalil George said this country belongs to all of us and we are united under its flag.