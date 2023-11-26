Sikh pilgrims from India to join Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations

The three-day celebrations commenced on Saturday and will conclude with the Bhog on Monday

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three thousand Sikh pilgrims who have arrived here via Wagah will join 554th birthday celebrations in Nankana Sahib on Sunday.

The three-day celebrations commenced on Saturday and Sikhs from India will be taken to Farooqabad by special buses amid tight security to pay homage to the founder of the Sikh religion. They will be brought back in the evening and stay here at Gurudwara Janam Asthan.

The celebrations which started on Saturday with the ritual of Akhandpat will conclude on Monday with the Bhog. The Nagar Keertan rally will also be taken out tomorrow.

DPO Saaed Aziz is heading 3,000 strong force who is performing security duty in Nankana Sahib and surrounding areas.

The government makes special arrangements for the birth and death anniversary of Guru Nanak as his birth place (janam asthan) and eternal resting site (samadhi) are in Pakistan.

