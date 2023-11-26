Karachi, adjoining areas receive first winter rain

Downpour, gusty winds turn weather cold

KARACHI (Dunya News) The parts of the City Saturday night received rain coupled with gusty winds, turning the weather cold.

Many roads of Site Area, Cantt, MA Jinnah Road, Orangi Town, Nazimabad, Akhtar Colony, Baldia and II Chandragarh Road were submerged after the rain.

Many parts of the City plunged into darkness as power supply was disrupted following the rain and wind.

People have started wearing woollies and the use of coffee, tea and dry fruits has increased.

Health experts see the first winter rain as a good omen for the people of Karachi, believing the weather phenomenon will clear the dust from the atmosphere.

They said with this rain, toxic haze in the air will vanish, ultimately people will get relief from environmental ailments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the country with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in West and Southwest Balochistan.

Smog/ fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Cold and cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Smog/ fog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during the morning.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Noshki, Washuk, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Turbat, Pasni, Makran, Lasbela, Gwadar and Jiwani.