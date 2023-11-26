Family stands united: Bakhtawar

Urges people not to give ear to family rift rumours

(Web Desk) - Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Saturday asked people not to pay heed to the headlines, stressing that the family stands united.

After Zardari called his son, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, an “inexperienced” politician, speculations were rife that there were rifts between them — and the ex-foreign minister’s departure to Dubai further fueled them.

Bakhtawar shared an image with her family — including Zardari, Bilawal, and aunt Faryal Talpur. All of them seem in a happy mood.

Although her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wasn’t in the image, she was the one who had captured it.

“Don’t believe the headlines - we’re only & always about family first,” Bakhtawar captioned the image, around half an hour after Bilawal had posted a similar image on his Instagram handle.

The PPP leaders were on television channels and making statements on social media platforms that the reports of rifts between the top PPP brass were “baseless” and that there were only differences on some issues.