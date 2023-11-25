Rizwan Aziz Malik elected SHCBA president

Rizwan Aziz Malik elected SHCBA president

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 23:20:05 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The results of the Sindh High Court Bar Association elections have been announced.

According to the results, Rizwan Aziz Malik has been elected as the president, Zubair Abro elected as the vice president, barrister Sarfraz Ali elected as the general secretary, Asghar Pathan as the joint secretary, Hakim Sher as the treasurer and Gulnaz Kausar as the additional joint secretary.

There was an intense competition in the elections of the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

A large number of lawyers cast their votes in the elections.