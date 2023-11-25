554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak: 1,148 Sikh pilgrims arrive from India

Sat, 25 Nov 2023 19:48:45 PKT

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) - Sikh pilgrims from all over the world continue to land in Pakistan to attend the 554th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

According to details, about 1,148 Sikh pilgrims reached Gurdawara Janam Asthan Nankana on special buses from India.

Upon their arrival, they were received by the deputy commissioner, DPO and officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak will continue till late night on November 27.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place by the district administration to ensure safety and protection of the visiting Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan has granted 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for Baba Guru Nanak's 554th birthday celebrations.

After the conclusion of the main ceremony in Nankana Sahib, the Sikh pilgrims will also visit Sacha Sauda Aminabad, Hasan Abdal and Kartapur.