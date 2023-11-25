Contempt of Election Commission cases fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearings for cases involving the contempt of the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner are fixed for hearing.

A decision based on the Ministry of Interior's report on the PTI Chairman's appearance will be made, with the contempt case against him set for November 30.

The indictment against Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary will also be heard on the same day, where they will be summoned in a personal capacity.

The previous hearing saw the absence of the PTI Chairman and others, citing security concerns and arrests.