Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Dejected Palestinians breathe sigh of relief as Israel frees prisoners

In-focus

Contempt of Election Commission cases fixed for hearing

Contempt of Election Commission cases fixed for hearing

Pakistan

Contempt of Election Commission cases fixed for hearing

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearings for cases involving the contempt of the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner are fixed for hearing.

A decision based on the Ministry of Interior's report on the PTI Chairman's appearance will be made, with the contempt case against him set for November 30.

Also read: ECP to indict PTI chief, Fawad and Umar in contempt case next month

The indictment against Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary will also be heard on the same day, where they will be summoned in a personal capacity.

The previous hearing saw the absence of the PTI Chairman and others, citing security concerns and arrests. 

Related Topics
Election 2024
Election Commission
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News