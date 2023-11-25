Balochistan's Tareens join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Sat, 25 Nov 2023 19:14:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leaders and supporters of Balocistan’s Tareen tribe on Saturday announced joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party during a crucial meeting with IPP Patron-In-Chief Jahangir Tareen.

The Baloch leaders that called on Jahangir Tareen included Saadullah Jan Tareen, Muhibullah Tareen and Rehana Habib Baloch. Dr Saleem Pathan from Sindh province was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Saadullah Jan Tareen was appointed the president of IPP Balochistan chapter.

Similarly, Rehana Habib Baloch was appointed the president of IPP Women Wing Balochistan chapter.

Notifications of the two appointments were later issued by IPP Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kayani.

IPP Patron-In-Chief Jahangir Tareen welcomed new leaders to IPP folds by offering them party mufflers.