ANP won’t allow anyone to roll back 18th Amendment, says Hoti

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 18:47:27 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Awami National Party (ANP) leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti stated Saturday his party will not allow anyone to roll back the 18th Amendment.

Addressing a press conference here, the ANP leader asserted that controlled elections were not acceptable under any circumstances.

Hoti expressed joy at the inclusion of prominent figures from the province in the ANP.

Hoti welcomed Malik Amanullah Khan to the ANP, saying the party leadership had desired the inclusion of Malik Amanullah Khan in the party.

The ANP leader stated that considering the political environment in Pakistan, ANP hoped for the well-being of everyone. “Asfandyar Wali's message is that thousands of people are united under the red flag, and a sense of unity is spreading in Pakistan.”

The ANP leader mentioned that Pakistan was facing political and economic crises and each moment was crucial in the current situation.

He said that there was a need for awareness among the people, and serving the nation should be prioritised over personal interests. He further said that the ANP was committed to working above acceptance and popularity.

Hoti also emphasised the necessity of fair and transparent elections, stating that elections were the solution to all issues. The 18th Amendment should not be repealed, and strengthening the provinces could strengthen the federation, averred the ANP leader.

Malik Amanullah Khan, on the occasion, stated that he was joining the ANP due to its people-friendly policies.