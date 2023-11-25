IPP will address public grievances, says spox

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesperson for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), stated on Saturday that the bond between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the country’s youth had been broken.

Interacting with the media, Firdous mentioned that the IPP had entered the political arena to address the grievances of the general populace, given that the election date had been notified.

Firdous declared the IPP as a public-friendly political group and emphasised that promises made during the tenure of the PTI government had not been fulfilled.

She highlighted that the IPP came into existence following the May 9 riots.

The IPP spokesperson stated that the party had already made its mark, asserting that the era of injustices would soon come to an end.

Firdous expressed the IPP's commitment to working for the supremacy of merit, and noted that leaders from other political groups were joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.