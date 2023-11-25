Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Joy and defiance as Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

In-focus

Student killed, several injured as school bus plunges into ravine in Islamabad

Student killed, several injured as school bus plunges into ravine in Islamabad

Pakistan

The bus was taking students to a picnic trip from Sheikhupura

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya) – A student was killed and more than a dozen others were injured when a school bus fell into a gorge in Shahdara are of Islamabad on Saturday.

The schoolchildren and their teachers from Sheikhupura were on a picnic trip when their bus met with the horrific accident. 

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured students to Poly Clinic Hospital where an emergency has been declared. 

The bus was carrying more than 40 children. The incident left 14 or so students injured and the loss of one life has been reported by rescue sources, casting a pall of sorrow over the affected families.

 


 




Advertisement

Related News