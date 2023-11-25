Supreme Court moved for removal of Dr Arif Alvi as Pakistan's president

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed with the Supreme Court (SC) seeking removal of Dr Arif Alvi as the president of Pakistan.

The petition has been filed by one Ghulam Murtaza under Section 3 of Article 184 of the Constitution.

Both the president and Law Ministry have been made parties in the petition.

The petitioner argues that Dr Arif Alvi misused his powers as the president and insulted the office of the president. He states that the president belongs to the entire nation and not just one political party.

The petitioner alleges that Dr Arif Alvi is guilty of unconstitutional action of having misused his office. He contends that the president neglected his constitutional responsibility, adding that it was the president's job to give the date for the next general elections, but he failed to do so.

The petitioner argues that the president was also guilty of illegally dissolving the assembly. He contends that Dr Arif Alvi did not ensure the implementation of the Constitution under Article 5 of the Constitution.

The petitioner has requested the court to stop Dr Arif Alvi from working as the president and action be taken against him for alleged violations of the constitution and law.