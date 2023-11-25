554th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak begin today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The three-day celebrations of the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, will begin from today (Saturday) at Nankana Sahib, Dunya News reported.

Pakistan has granted 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for Baba Guru Nanak's 554th birthday celebrations.

After the conclusion of the main ceremony in Nankana Sahib, the Sikh pilgrims will also visit Sacha Sauda Aminabad, Hasan Abdal and Kartapur, while on November 14, the Sikh pilgrims will return to Lahore Gurdwara Derad Sahib, where after performing their religious rituals

