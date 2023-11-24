PML-N begins scrutiny of party candidates for next elections

Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 17:42:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over an informal consultative meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz here on Friday.

According to sources, the names of party candidates for the next elections were informally scrutinised during the meeting.

Prominent among those attended the meeting were PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ata Tarrar and Awais Leghari.

The meeting also reviewed the proposal of having the electables and party candidates surveyed in the run-up to next elections.

According to sources in the PML-N, the meeting also discussed in detail the instructions given by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif concerning the scrutiny process.

During the meeting, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed pleasure over the huge number of applications received for acquisition of party tickets.

The PML-N president instructed PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique to complete the consultations and finalise the list of PML-N candidates from Punjab province.

Similarly, PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was directed to finalise the list of PML-N candidates from Balochistan province.