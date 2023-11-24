Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians: FM

Foreign minister says Israel committing war crimes and genocide

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has expressed Pakistan’s readiness to airlift the injured Palestinians for their treatment in the country.

Responding to a call attention notice in the Senate on Friday, he said the government was also in contact with Jordan and Egypt on this matter.

Expressing grave concerns over the dire situation in Gaza, the foreign minister said Israel was committing war crimes and genocide there. He demanded that Israel should be held accountable for its actions.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had played a proactive diplomatic role at different forums including the United Nations and the OIC to highlight the plight of Palestinians.

