News about investment next week: PM Kakar

Pakistan News about investment next week: PM Kakar

Caretaker PM says reforms being introduced in investment policy through SIFC

Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 14:08:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said reforms are being introduced in investment policy through SIFC.

Speaking in a program of a private television channel, he said good news regarding investment will come next week. He said foreign investors will invest in different sectors including minerals and agriculture.

The prime minister said government was also undertaking efforts for human resource development. He said one million nurses would be trained in the next few years.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said government was contemplating to privatize unprofitable institutions and the privatization of PIA was priority.

The prime minister said Quetta-Taftan Railway Station would be upgraded. PM Kakar said media was open and independent and it was beyond any sort of control.

