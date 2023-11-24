Fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar being remembered on 8th death anniversary

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The 8th death anniversary of Pakistan’s first female fighter pilot Marium Mukhtiar is being observed today (Friday).

She was born on 18th May 1992 in Karachi. Marium Mukhtiar hailed from a family having a military background.

Her father, Mukhtiar Ahmed Shaikh was a retired colonel of the Pakistan Army, who inspired her to join the armed forces.

Marium joined the Pakistan Air Force in 2011 and completed her graduation in 2014.

On 24th November 2015, she was on a routine training flight with her instructor Saqib Abbasi when her jet developed a technical fault and crashed at Kundian area near Mianwali.

She diverted her fighter jet towards an unpopulated area when it got a technical fault and embraced martyrdom.

The Government of Pakistan posthumously honoured Marium Mukhtiar with Tamgha-e-Basalat on 23rd March 2016.