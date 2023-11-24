President Alvi backs two-state solution to Palestine conflict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan firmly supports a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue, based on the two-state solution.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, the president expressed these views during a meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Saleh bin Abdullah Humaid who is on a visit to Pakistan. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, was also present during the meeting held at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

It may be recalled that on Nov 11, the president during a telephonic conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas had suggested “a one-state solution” to the Palestine issue, which prompted a strong backlash from different forums, including the Senate. The interim government, however, respond immediately with Pakistan’s firm stance on the two-state solution of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the president told the imam that the world must realise the pain of the Palestinian people and play its role in ending Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The president and the imam also discussed Islamophobia and other challenges faced by the Muslim world.

Earlier, welcoming the Imam of the holy mosque, President Alvi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed excellent brotherly relations, based on common faith, shared history, and people-to-people contacts.

Imam-e-Kaaba stated that the Muslim world had unanimously adopted a stance on the Palestine issue, advocating for Palestinians’ rights based on the two-state solution. He stressed the need for joint efforts by the Muslim world to end violence and atrocities in Palestine, offering humanitarian and diplomatic support.

President Alvi also highlighted the issue of Islamophobia, particularly in India, and India’s atrocities against the people of held Jammu and Kashmir. He informed the imam that India was changing the demography of held Kashmir and was involved in ethnic cleansing of Muslims.