Court issues detailed judgement of acquitting Shehbaz, others in Ashiana case

Says allegations leveled in the reference were dubious in nature

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Accountability court of Lahore on Friday issued detailed verdict in Ashiana reference acquitting former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Malik Ali Zulqarnain of accountability court issued the 59-page detailed ruling. The court wrote in its judgement that allegations leveled in the reference were dubious in nature. It was a remote possibility for these accusations to be proved true. The court, hence, acquitted Shehbaz and others accepting their appeals.

The detailed judgement said Ahad Khan Cheema had submitted a complaint in July 2022 for re-investigation. As per supplementary report, the national exchequer did not suffer any loss due to the project. The allegations could not be proved against any accused.

The court directed in the written verdict that a copy of the ruling should be sent to deputy prosecutor general Lahore NAB. According to witness Arif Majeed, former NAB DG harassed him to give statement against Shehbaz Sharif.

The court also said in the judgement that as per Arif Majeed, when he refused to record statement against Shehbaz, former NAB DG implicated him in LOS nullah case.