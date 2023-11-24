Governor Sindh calls on Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday met with President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views overall political situation in the country and various matters concerning the province of Sindh, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Saleem Mandviwalla, Malik Shah, Sarfraz Dhomki and others were also present during the meeting.

