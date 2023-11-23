PTI chief's remand extended in 190mn pound case

Updated On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 20:50:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An accountability court approved another four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in 190 million pound case.

During the hearing, PTI’s legal representative Latif Khosa and Deputy Prosecutor General of National Accountability Bureau Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi were also present.

The court granted NAB’s request for additional time to conduct further investigations. The accountability court summoned the PTI chief to appear again on Monday.

Earlier, an accountability court on Tuesday had extended the physical remand of PTI chairman for two days in the 190 million pound case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had conducted the hearing, with PTI chief and Bushra Bibi were present in the court. Bushra Bibi's interim bail was extended for 8 days in the 190 million pounds scandal and Toshakhana cases.



