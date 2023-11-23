Switching to renewable energy way forward for Pakistan: minister

Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali on Thursday said the future of renewable energy in Pakistan holds great promise as the country seeks to address its growing energy demands while mitigating the environmental impact of traditional energy sources.

While addressing a seminar titled Renewable Energy - the Way Forward jointly organised by the Information Service Academy and Alliance for Good Governance Foundation, the minister said that with abundant sunlight and wind resources, Pakistan had significant potential for solar and wind energy generation.

The minister said that the government’s commitment to increasing the share of renewable in the energy mix, coupled with international support and investment was paving the way for a sustainable energy future.

Initiatives, such as the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) and the implementation of supportive policies and incentives for renewable energy projects, were driving the transition, he said, adding that a diversified renewable energy not only enhanced energy security but also contributed to reducing carbon emissions, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

The minister said that the future of renewable energy in Pakistan represented a crucial step towards a cleaner, more sustainable and resilient energy landscape.

He said that the government had recently approved the National Electricity Plan 2023 which provided guidelines, implementation mechanisms and tools for the realisation of the National Electricity Policy goals for the power sector.

The minister also laid emphasis on de-carbonisation and electrification, saying that these were critical components of Pakistan’s energy strategy for the future.

The minister also discussed the possible plan to expand sustainable energy, particularly focusing on wind and solar energy. “Power sector plays an important role in climate change mitigation and accordingly the government is giving top priority to just energy transition in Pakistan.”

The minister said that the true success of the transition was to have the real impact in the area of sustainable energy. The aim was to gradually decrease the tariff and move towards utilisation of indigenous resources, he added.

The minister “outlined three key priorities for the energy sector which included addressing exploration challenges by improving data availability, removing payment barriers, and revising policies; expanding the natural gas supply and focusing on the power sector, including transmission investments; promoting renewables, and resolving circular debt to ensure a stable power supply and payment resolution.”