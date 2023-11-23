PM for evolving strategy to meet challenges posed by climate change

Thu, 23 Nov 2023 19:16:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed the National Disaster Management Authority to evolve a national strategy in cooperation with the provincial disaster management authorities to meet the challenges posed by the climate change.

According to Radio Pakistan, Kakar made these remarks during his visit to the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister said the NEOC should take advantage of the research of experts to deal with the impacts of the climate change. He said that at the COP 28, Pakistan would apprise the world about the harmful impacts of the climate change.

He commended the NDMA and the NEOC for their timely predictions about natural calamities as well as for taking measures to mitigate their impacts.

Kakar instructed the NDMA to facilitate the PDMAs to enhance their capacity. He also visited different sections of the NEOC and interacted with team members and officers.

During his visit, PM Kakar was briefed on Pakistan's preparedness for disasters, post-disaster recovery efforts and proposals for Pakistan's representation at the the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP-28) to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was informed that an action plan was in place under the NDMA to deal with disasters. This plan includes early warning two months prior to natural disasters and practical measures to mitigate their damages.

In the context of the COP-28, the meeting was informed about risks Pakistan faces in terms of climate change and geography. It was said that Pakistan was among the most affected countries by climate change, resulting in challenges such as glaciers melting, floods, GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Floods), snow avalanches, landslides, wildfires and other hazards.

The meeting was also updated on monitoring high-risk areas for natural disasters using mobile disaster vehicles, satellite monitoring and the use of modern technology by the NDMA.

The NDMA ensures continuous collaboration by providing this information to provincial governments and district administrations, aiming to reduce the adverse effects of climate change-induced natural disasters.

The impact of climate change on agriculture, economy and the fundamental infrastructure of transportation was also highlighted during the meeting.