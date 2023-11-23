Imam-e-Kaaba urges world community to stop Gaza crimes

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid, on Thursday said the international community should respect the sanctity of human lives and they must act to stop the crimes in Gaza.

He expressed these views in his address during an international conference on “Protection of Human Life in Shariah and Law” held at the Faisal Mosque Campus of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

The Imam-e-Kaaba said that the massacre of innocent people in Gaza was the darkest period in human history. He said the killing of human life was forbidden, but Muslims were being massacred in the name of human rights in Gaza.

He said that he prayed for the end of the cruelty against the Muslims of Palestine.

Dr Humaid said that special attention was paid to the sanctity of human life in Islam. He added that in Islamic Shariah and law, human life had special importance without distinction of belief.

Referring to the sanctity of human life, the Imam-e-Kaaba said that Islam strictly prohibited the loss of human life. He also said that there was a promise of hell for the person who took human life for no reason.

He further said that the services of Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi and the International Islamic University were praiseworthy. “I appreciate the International Islamic University for organising a conference on the most important topic of the hour,” he said.

Dr Humaid emphasised that educational and research institutions of Muslim countries should focus on mutual cooperation.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said that the people of Pakistan were loving and Pakistan was a hospitable country. He said both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had deep rooted historic and brotherly ties.

Speaking on the occasion, interim Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi said that the whole Pakistan was grateful to Imam-e-Kaaba for his visit. He said that the youth had the ability to change the destiny of the Muslim Ummah.

The minister said that cooperation with the International Islamic University would continue. Referring to the situation in Palestine, he said that today, the Muslim Ummah was saddened by the plight of Palestine.

He said Islam taught coexistence and peace, adding that the Ministry of Education would work together with the IIUI on the subject of Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Thanking Imam-e-Kaaba for gracing the conference, Dr Samina Malik, Rector of the International Islamic University, said, “We’re deeply grateful for Khadam-e-Harmain Sharifain and the government of Saudi Arabia for their invaluable support.”

Speaking on this occasion, President IIUI Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said that “today was a blessed day that Imam-e-Kaaba had come to participate in the conference on our invitation”. He thanked the custodians of Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain for their continued cooperation with the university.

It is pertinent to mention that Imam-e-Kaaba is visiting Islamabad specially to participate in the International Islamic University’s conference. He will also lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque.

