IHC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry till December 4.

The case was heard in the District and Sessions Court Islamabad for violation of Section 144.

The court granted exemption from appearance to Fawad Chaudhry and extended his interim bail till December 4.

The District and Sessions Court on Thursday summoned a challan in a fraud case against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad Chaudhry was not produced in the court on Wednesday on completion of his judicial remand and his online appearance was made from Adiala Jail itself.