Establishment of independent Palestinian state JI's primary objective: Sirajul Haq

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 16:50:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has stated that his party's primary objective is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking at JI's Gaza March in Islamabad, Haq conveyed that the presence of children at the gathering symbolised solidarity with the people of Gaza.

He underscored the significance of the massive gathering in front of Faisal Mosque, describing it as a powerful message condemning the oppressors to their demise.

The JI chief lamented the dire situation in Gaza, attributing the devastation to Israel and characterizing the region as a heartbreaking mix of debris and a graveyard for children.

Haq vehemently called for the punishment of all oppressors and described them as "barbaric beasts".

Highlighting international support, the JI chief noted that the people of Turkey and Istanbul, as well as individuals in London, Washington and conscientious individuals worldwide stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The JI chief questioned the mandate of the president and caretaker prime minister to discuss a two-state solution without the explicit support of the Palestinians. He contested the suggestion by the president to recognise Israel and the caretaker prime minister's advocacy for a two-state solution, asserting that neither of them had the authority to deviate from Pakistan's national policy.

Sirajul Haq reiterated the principle that Palestine belonged to the Palestinians, as he branded Israel as an occupying state.

He emphatically declared that neither the president of Pakistan, the prime minister, nor any other individual possessed the right to alter Pakistan's national policy unilaterally.