Punjab Govt announces closure of educational institutions every Friday, Saturday

Markets to open at 3pm on Friday and Saturday

Lahore (Dunya News) - In a major announcement on Thursday, Punjab Government announced complete shutting down of schools on Friday and Saturday.

Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was briefed on the measures taken by Anti-Smog Committee to curb smog.

It was decided in the meeting that educational institutions will remain closed in 10 districts of Punjab. Decision will be implemented in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Multan divisions.

Mohsin Naqvi spoke to media after the meeting and said that Punjab Govt had decided to give subsidy to 10,000 students who will opt to purchase electric bikes for travelling.

Moreover he said that government was not in favour of closure of the markets so these would open at 3pm on Friday and Saturday while remain completely closed on Sunday.

He further told about the preparations made for artificial rain as well as smog towers in order to placate the miseries of people affected by the smog.