Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Gaza world's 'most dangerous place' for children: UNICEF

In-focus

Pakistan Railways unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

Pakistan Railways unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

Pakistan

Passengers can plan their future journeys from the comfort of their homes through the application

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (APP) - Railway Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the operationalization of the ‘Rabita’ mobile application for the convenience of passengers, on Wednesday.

According to the PR spokesperson, passengers could plan their future journeys from the comfort of their homes through the application. Booking for tickets, hotels, taxis, and meals could be made through the application.

At the early stage, three trains including Greenline train (Islamabad-Karachi-Islamabad) and 2 railcars (Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore) are connected to the Rabita application.

However, in the coming days, the remaining trains will also be connected to the application.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News