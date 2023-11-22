JUI-S chairman holds meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

Pakistan Pakistan JUI-S chairman holds meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

JUI-S chairman holds meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 21:11:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani held an inclusive meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba, Sheikh Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid, here on Wednesday.

Hamid who is also the deputy head of the Darul Uloom Haqqania, extended a warm welcome to Imam-e-Kaaba upon his arrival in Pakistan, emphasising the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Both the leaders lauded the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Salih bin Abdullah al Humaid expressed appreciation for the services rendered by Maulana Samiul Haq, the late leader of the party.

He praised Maulana Samiul Haq’s longstanding friendship and wished for his elevated ranks in the hereafter.

During the meeting, a special prayer was offered for the oppressed Muslims worldwide, especially for the Palestinians.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Maulana Rashidul Haq Sami and International Religious Council for Religious Affairs President Muhammad Israr Madani were present during the meeting.