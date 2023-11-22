President approves conferment of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin
ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to conferment of country’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.
Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin is the 53rd Da’i al-Mutlaq and head of Mumbai-based Dawoodi Bohras, the Presidency said in a press release on Wednesday.
The president approved the conferment of the civil award under the Article 259 (2) of the Constitution and the Decorations Act, 1975.