Defeating inflation PML-N’s top priority: Shehbaz

Updated On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:17:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the primary challenge is to alleviate the burden of inflation on the people.

During a meeting with former Senator Waqar Ahmed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Party President Engineer Amir Maqam, Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude and discussed the country's overall situation and preparations for the upcoming general elections.

Addressing the gathering, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, the Muslim League-N has consistently fulfilled the nation's trust and expectations.

He stressed the need for political stability and national efforts to achieve economic self-reliance, identifying the first challenge as relieving the people from economic hardships.

The former prime minister highlighted that safeguarding Pakistan and its citizens from economic crises is a national agenda. Political stability is crucial to counter these challenges and protect Pakistan's economic interests.

Former Senator Waqar Ahmed commended Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to steer Pakistan away from default during his 16-month tenure as Prime Minister.