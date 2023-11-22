Three killed in road accidents in Pasrur, Pindi Bhattian

PASRUR/PINDI BHATTIAN (Dunya News) – At least three person lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Pasrur and Pindi Bhattian on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Pasrur where a woman and her son were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven car.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

The second accident took place in Qila Murad Bukhsh village near Pindi Bhattian where a tractor hit a motorcycle due to over-speeding due to which one person was killed.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police the driver of tractor managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

