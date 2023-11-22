Interim Govt determined to hold free and fair elections: Solangi

Pakistan Pakistan Interim Govt determined to hold free and fair elections: Solangi

Murtaza Solangi and NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf discussed upcoming general elections.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 04:55:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the upcoming general elections and other important issues were discussed, said a press release issued here. They emphasized the need for a free, fair and transparent election process in the country.

The Caretaker government was committed to conduct free and fair elections, Solangi added.

He said the government would provide all necessary resources and support to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The minister reiterated the commitment that elections would be ensured in a transparent and credible manner.

The speaker welcomed the government’s determination for holding free and fair elections.

