Pakistan Pakistan Cipher case adjourned again untill Nov 23 without any proceedings

The cipher case hearing was held inside Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday adjourned until November 23 hearing of the cipher case without any proceedings.

The cipher case hearing against the PTI chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was held inside Adiala Jail. They appeared before judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain who adjourned hearing as the Islamabad High Court has granted a stay due to intra-court appeal by the PTI chief.

Former first lady Bushra Bibi and PTI chairman's sisters while Qureshi’s daughter were present in Adiala Jail.

It may be recalled the case was also adjourned on previous date of hearing without any proceedings.

