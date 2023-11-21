In a first, Punjab cabinet meeting convened in Gujranwala

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will preside over the Punjab Cabinet meeting

Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 12:28:42 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – The Punjab Cabinet meeting has been convened in Gujranwala today, a first meeting of its kind in the history of the division.

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will preside over the Punjab Cabinet meeting. The Gujranwala is the 5th division, after Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad where the cabinet is going to meet.

The provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary, inspector general of Punjab police and other officials concerned will also join the meeting.

