Cipher case: hearing on intra-court appeal against jail trial of PTI chief today

On Monday, the IHC extended by one day the stay granted against the proceedings in the trial court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear on Tuesday (today) the intra-court appeal of the PTI chairman against his in-jail trial of the cipher case.

On Monday, the IHC extended by one day the stay granted against the proceedings in the trial court. The court heard arguments on the procedure to appoint a judge and the trial in jail.

Counsel for PTI chief Salman Akram Raja argued before the division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rifat that the procedure adopted for the appointment of the judge was not correct.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the division of powers is clear in the constitution. But the major problem is that the staff of the subordinate judiciary is under the Ministry of Law, whereas it should been placed under the high court.

Later, the court sought a report regarding security concerns to the PTI chairman and the notification of the appointment of a judge under the Official Secrets Act and adjourned the hearing for Tuesday (today).

