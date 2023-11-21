IHC to take up Avenfield, Al-Azizia references against Nawaz today

Pakistan Pakistan IHC to take up Avenfield, Al-Azizia references against Nawaz today

Nawaz Sharif will appear in person before a division bench

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 09:24:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear appeals of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentences in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references on Tuesday (today).

Nawaz Sharif will appear in person before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb.

The IHC Registrar's Office a day ago issued a circular asking the Islamabad police chief to ensure adequate security arrangements.

According to the circular, the case will be heard in courtroom number one. Only those lawyers and journalists will be allowed to enter the courtroom who have been issued security passes by the Registrar's Office.

Only 30 journalists will be allowed inside the courtroom, the circular added.

Also read: IHC restores Nawaz Sharif's appeals in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references



The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's petitions seeking the restoration of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.