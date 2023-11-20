ECP to print 250mn watermarked ballot papers for general elections

Pakistan Pakistan ECP to print 250mn watermarked ballot papers for general elections

ECP to print 250mn watermarked ballot papers for general elections

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 23:21:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In an anticipation of the upcoming general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to print approximately 250 million watermarked ballot papers.

Three printing machines will be employed for this purpose, with the Security Printing Corporation, Pakistan Postal Foundation, and Printing Corporation of Pakistan, sharing the workload at 25 percent, 40 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

The security measures are being heightened, considering the possibility of army personnel deployment inside and outside the printing facilities.

The decision is aimed to ensure the integrity and security of the electoral process, with a meticulous plan for secured transportation from printing machines to the designated officials.