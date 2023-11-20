Nawaz allowed to record statement in Toshakhana reference

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz allowed to record statement in Toshakhana reference

An accountability court heard the reference against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zaradri and others

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 11:16:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Monday granted the request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana reference.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference against Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

Counsels for Zardari, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed and Yusuf Raza Gilani appeared before the court.

Counsel for Nawaz requested the court to instruct NAB to record his client’s statement. He argued that a supplementary reference would have to be filed as the reference was filed in the absence of his client.

The NAB prosecutor sought time to read the application, but the judge ordered him to call Nawaz and record his statement.

The NAB prosecutor said that an investigating officer would record the statement. Nawaz’s counsel asked him to give a questionnaire which would be filled in.

The prosecutor sought a date saying that the NAB has no objection. The court allowed the NAB to record the statement and adjourned hearing till November 30.

