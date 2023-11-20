Those involved in attacks on military installations must not go unpunished: PM

PM reiterated government's commitment to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday said that the people involved in attacks on military installations must not go unpunished.

In an interview with a private news channel, the prime minister referred to the May 9 incidents in the country and said if the people attack an institution which was responsible for saving the country from anarchy should be tried in courts as per the law.

As regards the government’s appeal against the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down military trials of civilians, he said it was quite justified as if anybody attacked any military installation, he or she must be tried in military courts.

The prime minister said the caretaker government did not put the former prime minister behind bars. He strongly debunked the notion of poisoning the PTI chairman in jail saying that such baseless allegations show irresponsible attitude of the PTI leaders and supporters.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar reiterated the government's commitment to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

He said the interim government wants people to elect their representatives by exercising their democratic rights in the upcoming elections. He said interim government wants to hand over the responsibilities to the elected government.

Talking about the issue of the deportation of illegal foreign nationals, the prime minister reaffirmed that the repatriation process is being executed with utmost respect and dignity, ensuring a dignified return to their homeland.

Replying to another question, the prime minister urged the Afghan interim government to take practical steps to curb terrorist activities on its soil. He asked the Afghan government to ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism against any country, including Pakistan. He also lauded the relentless efforts of Pakistan's security forces in conducting operations against terrorist elements.

Shedding light on Pak-Afghan relations, the prime minister emphasized Pakistan's commitment to peaceful coexistence with all neighboring countries, fostering an environment of regional stability.

