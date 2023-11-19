Completed
Pakistan

Govt committed to provide better healthcare facilities to masses: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai has said the government is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to people of the province.

In a statement, he said more than four thousand people of Balochistan were benefitted of health facilities in different hospitals across the country under Balochistan Health Card.

Read more: Afghanistan behind militant attacks in Pakistan: Achakzai

Jan Achakzai said people of Balochistan got treatment under Balochistan Health Card in Mastung, Kech, Hub, Dera Ghazi Khan,Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan Okara, Bawalpur, Sialkot, Khanewal and Gujrat. 




