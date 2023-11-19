Govt committed to provide better healthcare facilities to masses: Jan Achakzai

Govt committed to provide better healthcare facilities to masses: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai has said the government is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to people of the province.

In a statement, he said more than four thousand people of Balochistan were benefitted of health facilities in different hospitals across the country under Balochistan Health Card.

Jan Achakzai said people of Balochistan got treatment under Balochistan Health Card in Mastung, Kech, Hub, Dera Ghazi Khan,Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan Okara, Bawalpur, Sialkot, Khanewal and Gujrat.