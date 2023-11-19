Two more PTI leaders join IPP

Sun, 19 Nov 2023 18:55:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Ali Nawaz Awan and Sardar Asif Nakai on Sunday joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

As per details, the two PTI leaders parted ways with the party and joined the IPP after meeting Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

Aun Chudhry and other leadership of IPP also participated in the meeting.

Tareen and Khan welcomed the new entrants while Awan and Nakai informed them about his future political planning during the meeting.