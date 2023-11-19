Live
CWC 2023
Final
Final
01:30 PM PKT
240/10 (50 ov)
IND
vs
AUS
*168/3 (30.1 ov)
Full Scorecard
In-focus

Two more PTI leaders join IPP

Two more PTI leaders join IPP

Pakistan

Two more PTI leaders join IPP

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

 

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Ali Nawaz Awan and Sardar Asif Nakai on Sunday joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

 

As per details, the two PTI leaders parted ways with the party and joined the IPP after meeting Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan.

 

Aun Chudhry and other leadership of IPP also participated in the meeting.

— Istehkam-E-Pakistan Party (@istehkamPK) November 19, 2023

Tareen and Khan welcomed the new entrants while Awan and Nakai informed them about his future political planning during the meeting.

 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News