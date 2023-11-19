Pakistan budget insufficient to tackle climate change: IMF

Updated On: Sun, 19 Nov 2023 18:17:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Sunday Pakistan had limited budget to tackle the aggravated climate condition in the country.

An IMF report on public investment indicated, Pakistani economy might be affected by 9 percent by the natural disruptions.

The report said Pakistan was among the countries more likely to be effected by the climate change and earlier 30 million people were affected by the floods in 2022.

The report said Pakistan’s developmental budget was 14 time more than the climate budget and every year since 2000, Pakistan was facing over $2billion losses due to the climate change.

Around 500 people were being killed and over four million people were affected, the report said.

Agriculture and infrastructure was being destroyed in Pakistan, the report said, adding that Pakistan was required to prioritise climate change projects.

